Delhi, May 11: Google Bard AI chatbot is still in the development phase. However, it can now be accessed in India via bard.google.com. However, you will need to allow Privacy permission to get access. Until now, it was only available through a waitlist in UK and US.

Since Google Bard is now available in more than 180 countries, it will have more users interacting daily. The is means that it can improve faster. Google also has multiple features to capture the AI chatbot landscape. Google I/O 2023: Tech Giant Launches Generative AI Powered Search.

Bard has coding capabilities, advanced math and reasoning skills, and more. It is now powered by Google's latest large language model (LLM), PaLM 2. The AI chatbot will also be available in Japanese and Korean now.

"As we continue to make additional improvements and introduce new features, we want to get Bard into more people’s hands so they can try it out and share their feedback with us. So today we’re removing the waitlist and opening up Bard to over 180 countries and territories — with more coming soon," Google said in a blog post.

Google Bard is competing with OpenAI's ChatGPT. Google claims that Bard is trained on bigger data set than ChatGPT. It can offer multiple drafts for a single query. As more updates start rolling out, the new platform will get even faster and more efficient.

"As we’ve said from the beginning, large language models are still a nascent technology with known limitations. So as we further expand, we’ll continue to maintain our high standards for quality and local nuances while also ensuring we adhere to our AI Principles" the company added.

Google has also announced that Bard will be available in Japanese and Korean, while the company is preparing to add support for 40 more languages soon. Google I/O 2023: Google Cloud’s AI Models Introduced to Incredible Entrepreneurship Assistance.

How To Use Google Bard In India

Simply go to Bard's official website at https://bard.google.com and click on the 'Try me' option at the bottom right corner of the page. Once you agree to Google Bard's privacy policy by clicking on 'I agree' at the bottom of the page, you will be able to use Google Bard for free without going through a waitlist.

It is to be noted that the new AI chatbot is still prone to inaccuracies. So, it is advisable to double-check the information in Bard’s responses.

