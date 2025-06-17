New Delhi, July 17: Nissan Motor has introduced the third-generation Nissan LEAF in the global market. Nissan said, “Beyond appealing to EV customers, the all-new LEAF is a compelling option for internal combustion engine buyers.” The all-new Nissan LEAF is a third-generation electric vehicle (EV). Over the past 15 years, Nissan has sold nearly 7,00,000 LEAF units worldwide.

The new Nissan LEAF comes with a sleek design and is built on Nissan’s CMF-EV platform. The setup includes a flat floor and delivers a spacious cabin experience for its passengers. The all-new Nissan LEAF is scheduled to arrive at dealerships across the US by this Fall. Following its US launch, the next-generation Nissan EV will gradually roll out to other global markets in the coming months. Bajaj Chetak 3001 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Bajaj Check Electric Scooter Launched in India With 127 km Range.

New Nissan LEAF Specifications and Features

The new Nissan LEAF is the first car to use Nissan’s latest 3-in-1 electric powertrain system. The new setup combines key components into a more compact design, making it 10% smaller than the motor used in the previous LEAF model. Despite its smaller size, it can deliver up to 160 kW of power and 355Nm of torque on select variants. Nissan also moved the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system under the bonnet instead of placing it behind the instrument panel. The change helps to create an open feel inside the cabin to improve comfort for passengers. Mahindra XUV700 Facelift Spotted Testing, Likely To Launch in 2026; Know What To Expect.

The vehicle is powered by Liquid cooled lithium-ion batteries with up to 75-kWh usable capacity. The new Nissan LEAF supports fast charging, which will allow its owners to add up to 250 Km of range in 14 minutes when using a compatible fast charger. The vehicle can provide a range of approximately 600 Km on full charge. For customers in the US, the vehicle is built to work with the North American Charging Standard (NACS) and also includes Plug and Charge support.

