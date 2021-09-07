“If you have patience & right strategy in SEO, you always win.”- Asmat Ullah

Companies are rushing towards digital marketing services, especially SEO services to gain authority and dominate the competition. But not every SEO 'expert' can deliver on his promises. It is slowly undermining the legitimacy and efficacy of SEO services and deterring many small businesses to adopt digital marketing and SEO services.

Asmat Ullah is an SEO expert and a webmaster who has ample experience in executing result-oriented SEO strategies. He understands what it takes to create a successful SEO strategy that helps in growing the website's outreach and presenting it as a credible business. He is disheartened by the scams running in the name of SEO services that run a business into the ground. Asmat Ullah has extensive experience as a digital marketing expert and shares few pointers to help you pick the right SEO professional or agency for your business.

On Ground SEO Experience

Before signing up an SEO expert, make sure to check out their demonstrate experience in the SEO industry. Search engines have evolved a lot in the two decades and you need an expert that has up-to-date knowledge as well as the foresight to predict the SEO needs of the future. SEO is a dynamic strategy that adapts to the changes of search engine algorithms and an SEO expert must understand that there is no such thing as a perfect SEO strategy.

Previous Successful Campaigns

An SEO expert must have a robust portfolio of successful SEO campaigns that are now leading in the relevant industries. It is advisable to draw up client testimonials and even contact the previous clients about their current situation after SEO implementation. An SEO expert would have no problem presenting his previous accomplishments as well as client testimonials.

Their Presentation Method

A credible SEO expert will never make bogus promises and will try to ask more about the existing situation of your business and websites. Any expert that claims that they can rank you on the first page in a week or drive millions of traffic using paid advertising isn't worth considering at all. SEO experts focus more on organic growth and outreach of your brand. They do use the SMM techniques but do not entirely rely on them. A good SEO expert will ask you about both on-page SEO and technical SEO status and will examine your website to the core before proposing a solution.

Ethical SEO Practices

A reliable SEO expert will inform you about ethical SEO practices and will help you understand why they are important. Black hat SEO techniques are effective for a tiny bit and do more harm than good for the website. They can gravely hurt SEO rankings and even plummet domain authority in the process. Outsmarting the Google search engine is a foolish endeavour, one which ends up badly for both parties.

Invisible Strategist

So, this is very important part while considering any SEO expert as a real expert. While making SEO strategy, mainly people use tools like Ahrefs, Semrush, Moz. These tools are really great to collect data, which many free tools can’t give you. But, at the end, you are getting data which anyone can get if they have access to these tools, because they give same data to all users. Parallel to that, if an SEO expert make strategy based on invisible data which is not accessible to everyone, that would play a big role in making your company SEO unique and top notch then your competitors. And that invisible strategy would only come through manual expertise of SERPs and more factors.