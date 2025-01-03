It’s always exciting when Kdrama actors are paired in fresh combinations, and fans love it when the chemistry is authentic, no matter if it’s a short 8-episode series or a full 16-episode drama. And now, there's buzz that Squid Game 2 star Won Ji An could be paired with none other than Gyeongseong Creature actor Park Seo Joon. Yes, you heard that right! If the rumours are true, this fresh pairing could become the next big thing in the Kdrama world. On January 3, media outlets reported that Won Ji An, who played Sae Mi in Squid Game 2, is in talks to star in the new drama Waiting for Gyeongdo. As per K-Drama Handle, Ji An's agency, Hiin Entertainment, confirmed the news, stating, “‘Waiting for Gyeongdo’ is a project that Won Ji An is currently reviewing her casting offer for.” Keep your eyes peeled—this might just be the fresh pairing we’ve been waiting for! ‘Gyeongseong Creature 2’: Park Seo Joon Talks About His Dual Role in Netflix Series, Thanks Han So Hee for Her Unwavering Support.

A Second Chance at Love: Former Lovers Reconnect in Waiting for Gyeongdo

Waiting for Gyeongdo is a heartwarming rom-com about former lovers, Lee Gyeong Do and Seo Ji Woo, who met and fell in love at twenty. Years later, their paths unexpectedly cross again, leading to a series of humorous and romantic events. As they reconnect, the drama explores love, fate, and second chances.

More About Waiting for Gyeongdo

Directed by Lim Hyun Wook, famed for King the Land, Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, and Life. Earlier in July 2024, it was revealed that Park Seo Joon is in talks to take on the role of the male lead, Lee Gyeong Do. The production of Waiting for Gyeongdo is set to kick off once the casting process is finalised. The drama is also in talks for an airing on JTBC.

