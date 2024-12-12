San Francisco, December 12: Google has introduced four major AI projects that offer customers a better experience of advanced technology. These projects include Gemini AI 2.0 version, Project Mariner, and Project Astra. With these innovations, the company has pushed the boundaries of AI and given users access to information that is accessible and useful. Gemini 2.0 comes with several advancements.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company had a vision to introduce Gemini 1.0 and Gemini 1.5 as a multimodal, which would understand the long text to understand the text. Besides the second edition of Gemini AI, Google has also introduced three more projects.

Google Gemini 2.0; Key Highlights

Google's latest version, Gemini AI, is launched with an affordable experimental version, Gemini 2.0 Flash, that offers low latency and enhanced performance using the latest technology. The Flash model is an experimental preview, the successor of Gemini 1.5 Flash, and it outperforms Gemini 1.5 Pro on key benchmarks. It helps create real-time vision and audio streaming applications using tools. Google said the Gemini 2.0 version will be available globally via the Gemini AI App.

Google is trying to integrate its Gemini 2.0 version into its popular platforms, such as Search, YouTube, Android, and others. This way, it can reach more people and give the company an edge over competitors like ChatGPT, Grok, and others. Along with it, the company unveiled two new prototypes, including Astra and Mariner.

Project Astra: Key Features

Google's Project Astra is a universal AI assistant that can converse in multiple languages and mixed languages. The company said it could better understand accents and uncommon words. This tool could prove very useful in everyday life. Besides, Project Astra can understand the latency of human conversation with its streaming abilities and native audio understanding.

Project Mariner: Key Features

Project Mariner is an early research prototype built with Gemini 2.0. It explores the future of human-agent interaction with browsers. The Mariner project can understand and reason about the information on your browser screen. This could include pixels and web elements such as text, code, images, and forms. Project Mariner can use that information via an experimental Chrome extension to complete tasks for you.

Jules AI Agent; Key Features

Google also unveiled its new AI Agent, "Jules," which aims to help users fix buggy codes in GitHub for programs like Python and Javascript. Jules is aimed at helping streamline software development and decision-assistance features for gamers and selecting the items or actions in video games.

