Google reportedly plans to release its next Gemini AI models on March 12, 2025 (Wednesday). The new Gemini model options will be available in the model selector, and two AI will be coming this week. The expected models include Gemini Flash 2.0 Thinking models, which will be non-experimental with recently discovered 'Personalisation Experimental'. Google Testing New Gemini Personalisation Model To Access Search History To Offer Relevant Responses.

Gemini Flash 2.0 Flash Thinking, Gemini Personliasation Model Launching on March 12

BREAKING 🚨: Google will release new Gemini models on March 12 (new model options to be available in the model selector). There are 2 potential candidates so far: - Flash 2.0 Thinking models (non experimental) - Recently discovered “Personalization Experimental” pic.twitter.com/QoqIGBXOU3 — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) March 9, 2025

