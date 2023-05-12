Mumbai, May 12: As per recent reports, Russian prosecutors have fined Google RUB 3 Million over YouTube videos. They claimed the search engine giant refused to remove several YouTube videos with LGBT content.

Last year, the country strengthened its laws against the "promotion of LGBT propaganda". Independent human rights groups have heavily criticised this move. The new law widens Russia's interpretation of "LGBT propaganda". Any action considered an attempt to promote homosexuality in public, online, or in films, books, or advertising could incur a heavy fine. TikTok Tracked Users Who Watched Gay Content on App: Report.

Russia has a terrible history of dealing with its LGBT citizens. Several activists have faced strict punishments over the years. Now, it is going after Google. Russian prosecutors asked Google to remove several videos posted on YouTube. This includes a video about how same-sex couples raise children and about the LGBT community in St. Petersburg. Since the search engine giant refused, Google has been fined RUB 3 Million.

It is to be noted that the Russian subsidiary of Alphabet's Google filed for bankruptcy last year as authorities seized its bank accounts following a December 2021 fine of RUB 7.2 billion roubles (nearly Rs. 767 crores). The allegation was the company's refusal to delete content. New Twitter Chief: Elon Musk To Resign as Twitter CEO and Become Executive Chairman, Says Have Hired A Woman To Be New Twitter Chief.

Russia has become quite strict towards Western tech companies in recent years. It has been trying to control the internet content of Russian citizens. Strict censorship laws were passed in the country shortly as the Ukraine conflict started.

