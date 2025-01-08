Google has introduced an update to its Search Console Performance reports. Last month, the tech giant announced the 24-hour view feature. The feature received positive feedback, and many users requested the ability to export hourly data. Responding to the demand, Google has now added an export button to enable users to download detailed hourly insights from the past 24 hours. Google Search Console tools and reports assist you to access your website's search traffic and performance. It helps to analyse and resolve issues to enhance your website's performance in Google Search results. Google Search New Feature Update: Google Likely To Add Dedicated ‘AI Mode’ Option To Search; Check Details.

Google Search Console Introduces Hourly Data Export

Last month we announced the 24 hour view in the Search Console Performance reports, and we got lots of positive feedback and feature requests. Today, we’re making the export button available for that view (one of the most requested features): the ability to export data on an… pic.twitter.com/xIPNFX7rpd — Google Search Central (@googlesearchc) January 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)