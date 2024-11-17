What Is Bluesky? Know Why Many People Leaving Elon Musk-Run X for Social Media Platform; Check Details

New Delhi, November 17: Bluesky is becoming an alternative to Elon Musk's X, formerly known as Twitter. Many users are reportedly leaving X for various reasons, particularly after Musk's support for Donald Trump during the recent elections. In just a week, Bluesky has gained over a million new users. The surge highlights a growing popularity among users for a platform that offers a different experience from what they find on X.

The sudden shift has generated interest to know what Bluesky is, and why it is growing in popularity. Could the platform be the next big thing in social media? Multiple reports suggest that Bluesky has gained popularity due to the growing dissatisfaction with X. Threads New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Begins Testing of Custom Feeds; Check Details.

Bluesky Surpasses 18 Million Users

another day, another million new users on bluesky blew right past 18M people today! https://t.co/x6v5YW0WFT pic.twitter.com/1O8nc2jbIN — bluesky (@bluesky) November 17, 2024

Elon Musk, who took over Twitter in 2022, has made several changes to the platform, many of which have reportedly not been well received by users. One incident that reportedly led to a surge in Bluesky's user base was when X announced it would allow users to view posts from accounts they had blocked.

What is Bluesky?

Bluesky is a social media platform that allows users to connect and communicate in a similar way to how they do on Elon Musk-run X. Users can post updates, reply to others, and send messages. It was started in 2019 by Jack Dorsey, who used to be the CEO of Twitter. In 2021, Bluesky became an independent company, and now it is mainly owned by its CEO, Jay Graber. Elon Musk-Run X To Soon Add 6 New Fall, Thanksgiving Themed App Icons on iOS.

When people join Bluesky, they will automatically be signed up for the platform's built-in moderation service. As per reports, Bluesky operates in a decentralised way, users have the option to set up their own servers rather than depending on servers owned by the company. It is different from how things work on Elon Musk's X, where all users rely on the company's servers.

