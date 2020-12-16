New Delhi, Dec 16: Google has announced live caption support in its video collaboration app Meet for four additional languages -- French, German, Portuguese (Brazil) and Spanish (Spain and Latin America). The company introduced live captions in English last year. Google Meet uses speech-to-text technology to provide live captions in meetings which helps participants who may be deaf or hard of hearing follow along and stay engaged. How to Blur Background in Google Meet.

The company said in a statement late on Tuesday that Live captions in Spanish, French, German and Portuguese will begin rolling out to Meet web users "across all editions starting today". "For years, Google has focused on building products that help level the playing field," the company said.

Looking to make your #GoogleMeet video calls more inclusive? We're expanding Meet live captions to French, German, Portuguese, and Spanish. Roll out starts today across all editions → https://t.co/Y1wP6jcR9i pic.twitter.com/pgcxBe5kKY — Google Workspace (@GoogleWorkspace) December 15, 2020

"We know from our work with teachers and parents over the years how essential caption tools can be for students with learning disabilities, as well as English-language learners in both K-12 and higher education," said Phillip Nelson, Product Manager, Google Workspace.

In addition, Google has made captions settings "sticky," so they're even easier to use. This means that if you turn them on or off during a meeting, your preference will be saved, along with the chosen language, for future meetings. More than 2 million new users are connecting on Google Meet every day, spending over 2 billion minutes together.

