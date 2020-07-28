Google, the tech giant is rumoured to launch its Pixel 4a smartphone globally on August 3. According to tipster John Prosser, who had predicted the precise launch date of Apple iPhone SE, tweeted that the launch date of Google Pixel 4a is going to be August 3. The phone was earlier set to be revealed during Google I/O 2020, the firm's annual developers conference, but the event was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Google Pixel 4a Likely To Be Cheaper Than Pixel 3a & Will Offer Twice Storage Specifications: Report.

Google Pixel 4a Smartphone Render Image (Photo Credits: Twitter)

However, it is unsure whether or not the tech giant will organise an online launch event for its Pixel 4a. The handset was also reportedly spotted on the Google Canada Store that revealed some of its key specifications. As of now, Google has not revealed any information on the launch of the Pixel 4a.

Google Pixel 4a Render Images Reveal Punch-Hole Display (Photo Credits: IndiaToday.in)

Talking about the specifications, the mobile phone could feature a 5.81-inch punch-hole FHD+ display with a resolution of 2340x1080 pixels & a 60Hz refresh rate. Expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730 chipset, the device might be offered in two variants - 6GB RAM + 64GB internal storage & 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage.

Google Pixel 4a (Photo Credits: OnLeaks / 91mobiles)

The smartphone may run on Android 10 operating system & is rumoured to support 18W fast charging technology. Coming to the pricing, Google Pixel 4a with 6GB & 64GB variant is likely to be Priced at $299 (approximately Rs 22,360) whereas the 6GB & 128GB model could get a price tag of Rs $349 (approximately Rs 26,000).

