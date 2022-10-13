Google Pixel 7 Series debuted in India last week. The Pixel 7 Series comprise Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models. Both models were available for pre-order following the launch. Both devices were up for grabs today via Flipkart but due to their huge demand, the smartphones have gone out of stock within minutes after the sale. The Flipkart sale pages of Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 are now showing 'Sold Out'. Google Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7 Launched in India; Check Price & Other Details Here.

There is a good chance that Flipkart will restock the Pixel 7 Series soon but it is uncertain when that would happen. The Pixel 7 Pro costs Rs 84,999, whereas the Pixel 7 is priced at Rs 59,999. Customers purchasing the Pixel 7 will receive a flat Rs 6,000 discount using the SBI credit card. On the other hand, using the same credit card, users can avail a cashback discount of Rs 8,500.

Google Pixel 7 Pro Out of Stock (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

Google Pixel 7 comes with a 6.32-inch FHD+ OLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. On the other hand, the Pixel 7 Pro sports a 6.7-inch Quad-HD LTPO OLED screen. The Pixel 7 Series is powered by a Tensor G2 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Google Pixel 7 Series Now Available for Pre-Order in India.

For optics, Both models get a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 10.8MP front camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, Google Cast, Dual Band GNSS, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and QZSS.

