New Delhi, April 12: Android 15 First Beta is now available for download. The preview of the official release of Android 15 is provided in Android 15 Beta 1. Hence, developers and technology enthusiasts may have a first look at the new features and improvements in Android 15. Following its predecessor, this latest version, Android 15 First Beta is anticipated to improve user experience by having more functionalities.

As per a report of Times Now, the Android 15 First Beta has been rolled out for public download. This move is significant as it allows tech enthusiasts and developers who are interested in exploring and giving feedback on this new development at its early stages. In order to get stable versions for upcoming releases, it will be possible to identify any issues with Android 15 Beta 1. This illustrates Google's intention to incorporate user feedback into its development process. X New Update: Elon Musk Says Community Notes Will Now Show Faster.

Android 15 First Beta is Now Live

The first Beta of #Android15 is now live! ➡ Edge-to-edge by default ➡ App archiving ➡ App-managed profiling And more! → https://t.co/FPlFKvswcO pic.twitter.com/3veskw744o — Android Developers (@AndroidDev) April 11, 2024

How To Download Android 15 First Beta?

Android 15 First Beta is now available only on Google Pixel devices like Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. However, even if a user don’t have a Google Pixel device, they can still test Android 15 beta on other devices using the Android Emulator in Android Studio. Apple Likely To Overhaul Entire Mac Line With AI-Focused M4 Chips; Check Details.

Before proceeding with downloading Android 15, ensure that you back up your current data. Users can do this via Settings, System and Backup. This step is crucial to prevent any data loss in case a user need to roll back to Android 14. Next, visit the Android Beta for Pixel page. Sign in using your Google account and verify if your device is compatible. Unlike the developer preview, the beta version offers a more user-friendly experience by eliminating the need for bootloader unlocking or manual flashing. Once confirmed, follow the on-screen instructions to download and install the Android 15 beta.

