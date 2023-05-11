Mumbai, May 11: Google Pixel Tablet has been officially launched at the Google I/O 2023 event. It is the company's first Android tablet in years. The new tablet comes bundled with a Charging Speaker Dock.

The new tablet is powered by Google's Tensor G2 chipset, Titan M2 security coprocessor, and 8GB LPDDR5 RAM. It comes with 128GB/ 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Google claims that the 27WHr battery can last up to 12 hours of video streaming. Google Pixel 7a Launched in India: From Price To Specifications and Availability, Know Everything About Mid-Range Smartphone With Amazing Features.

The Google Pixel Tablet sports a 10.95-inch LCD display with a 2560 x 1600 pixels resolution, 500 nits of peak brightness, and an "anti-smudge coating". It also supports USI 2.0 styluses.

The new tablet comes with an 8 MP fixed focus camera on the front and back for photos and videos. It comes with four speakers and three mics. A fingerprint sensor is embedded in the power button.

The Google Pixel Tablet runs Android 13 OS. The company promises five years of updates. The new tablet ships with a charging speaker dock. It comes with a 43.5mm full-range speaker inside and supports a 15W maximum charging rate. Google Pixel Fold: Google's First Foldable Smartphone Launched at Google I/O 2023, Check Price, Specifications and Other Details.

Google Pixel Tablet Price

The Google Pixel Tablet is priced in USD 499 (approx Rs 40,921.24). It will be available in Porcelain, Hazel, and Rose colour options. The Google Pixel Tablet Case is priced at USD 79. There is no information about the Indian price and launch date yet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 11, 2023 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).