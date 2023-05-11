Mumbai, May 11: Google has finally launched its first foldable smartphone. It comes with a 7.6-Inch inner display and a 180-degree folding hinge. The dual-SIM smartphone runs Android 13 OS out of the box.

The foldable smartphone is powered by Google's Tensor G2 processor, a Titan M2 security chip, and 12GB LPDDR5 RAM. It comes with up to 512GB of internal storage. The 4,821mAh battery supports 30W charging. It is touted to offer 24 hours of playback time and up to 72 hours of standby time on a single charge. Google I/O 2023: Google Pixel Tablet Launched With Charging Speaker Dock at an Amazing Price.

The Google Pixel Fold sports a 7.6-inch inner display (1,840 x 2,208 pixels) with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 6:5 aspect ratio, and 380ppi pixel density. On the outside, the company has added a 5.8-inch OLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,092 pixels) resolution, a 17.4:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

For photos and videos, the Pixel Fold sports a triple-camera setup. It uses a 48-megapixel primary wide-angle lens (OIS - Optical Image Stabilisation, CLAF, f/1.7 aperture), a 10.8-megapixel ultrawide camera (121-degree field of view, f/2.2), and a 10.8-megapixel dual PD telephoto lens (5x optical zoom, 20x Super Res Zoom).

The foldable phone features a 9.5-megapixel fixed focus camera (1.22 pm pixel width, f/2.2 aperture) for selfies. It also gets an 8-megapixel inner selfie camera (f/2.0 aperture, fixed focus).

Camera features include a Magic Eraser feature, Photo Unblur functionality, Night Sight, Real Tone, Long Exposure, Panorma, and Portrait. The phone also supports a face unlock feature.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, GPS, Google Cast, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The company has added a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and access to Google One VPN for security. It comes with stereo speakers and three microphones.

In terms of dimensions, the Google Pixel Fold measures 139.7 x 79.5 x 12.1mm (when folded) and weighs 283 grams. When unfolded, it measures 139.7 x 158.7 x 5.8mm. The new smartphone will be available in Obsidian and Porcelain colour options. Google I/O 2023: All-New Pixel 7a Launched With Sophisticated Design and Amazing Performance.

Google Pixel Fold Price

The Google Pixel Fold price starts at USD 1,799 (approx Rs 1,47,500) for the 256GB variant. The 512GB storage model comes at USD 1,919 (approx Rs 1,57,300). Google is offering Pixel Watch free with the device.

