Mumbai, January 4: Google Play is home to millions of mobile apps allowing Android users to increase their productivity. The digital marketplace lets users explore various digital offerings through multiple categories, including games, apps, books, tools and more. Billions of users use the Android system to explore apps related to photography, music, & audio writing, shopping, comics, parenting, social, sports, news and magazines and more.

Every week, the Google Play Store shows a list of the most downloaded mobile applications by Android users from a wide range of categories. These mobile apps rank higher based on the frequency of the downloads. The more downloads, the higher the rank of the application in Google Play. Last week, Zepto, Meesho, Seekho, PhonePe, and Snapchat were in the top Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: Zepto, Meesho, Seekho, PhonePe and Snapchat Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week.

Crafto

This week, Crafto became the most downloaded application in the Top Free section of Google Play. Developed by the Kutumb App, this mobile application on Playstore helps users write quotes with any photos. The application is for users who want to "Celebrate the Happy New Year 2025 in a unique and personalized way with Crafto!" It has a 4.8-star rating on Google Play and 2.52 lakh reviews. Over five crore users have downloaded Crafto.

Zepto

Last week, Zepto was the most downloaded app by users in Google Playstore. The 10-minute grocery delivery platform was on the top spot in the top free app list. Over five crore people downloaded it to quickly deliver groceries, vegetables, fruits, and makeup must-haves. Zepto offers 24x7 delivery support, discounts and the lowest prices. Over 16.1 lakh people have posted reviews of this app, and it has a 4.7-star rating on Google's digital marketplace, ranking Zepto in second place.

Instagram

Meta's instant photo and video sharing application Instagram has been one of the most downloaded apps by users, and it has ranked third in the Google Play Store Top Free Apps List. Instagram lets users connect with each other via photos, videos, reels, and DMs. Also, many celebrities, influencers, and famous people are using Instagram to share their updates on Meta's platform.

Meesho

Meesho, India's leading online shopping platform, once achieved the top spot as the most downloaded free app in the Google Play store. The Meesho e-commerce app allows interested buyers to explore a wide range of items online, starting from clothes to electronic items. It also offers services like safer payments, support in 10 regional languages, order tracking, and more. It received a 4.5-star rating and 46.4 lakh reviews on Google Play. Over 50 crore people downloaded this app.

MyJio

Jio Platform Limited's MyJio application is a one-stop destination for details related to Reliance Jio's telecommunication services. It lets users recharge, manage Jio devices, play games, get the latest news, make UPI payments, and more. It also provides users with safety and privacy. Over 50 crore people downloaded this application and rated it 4.4 stars on the platform. More than 2.63 crore wrote reviews of this application.

