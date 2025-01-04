Elon Musk announced that Grok 3, the successor of the Grok 2 AI model from xAI, would be the world's most powerful AI (artificial intelligence) offering 10X more compute. The tech billionaire said Grok 2 trained on around 15,000 NVIDIA H100 GPUs a month ago, and the xAI team fine-tuned and fixed bugs and performed other post-processing activities. He said Grok 2 was released on par with GPT-4. Musk further added that the upcoming Grok 3 getting trained at Memphis Data Centres would finish training in about three to four months and would likely be released by December 2024; however it would likely be launched in January 2025 or later. Elon Musk said that Grok 3 would likely be the most powerful AI in the world. Elon Musk Announces Algorithm Tweaks Coming On X To Punish Negativity on Platform, Promote More Entertaining and Informational Content.

Grok 3.0 will be the most powerful A.I. in the world. Pretraining is now complete with 10X more compute than Grok 2. pic.twitter.com/GxCc5DdHHn — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) January 4, 2025

