New Delhi, November 28: Audi has launched the 2024 Audi Q7 Facelift in India. The New Audi Q7 Facelift is a luxury SUV which brings updates, including new styling, advanced technology, and features. The New Audi Q7 still provides a seating arrangement with three rows. It can accommodate up to seven passengers if you choose to add the optional third row of seats. The Audi Q7 Facelift comes with different colour options, which include Mythos Black Metallic, Glacier White Metallic, Sakhir Gold Metallic, Samurai Grey Metallic, and Waitomo Blue Metallic.

Interested customers can now start booking the Audi Q7 Facelift to reserve their vehicle. Customers can use the myAudi connect app, or go to their closest dealership to book the New Audi Q7. To secure their booking, interested customers can make a payment of INR 2 lakh. The New Q7 facelift comes in two variants, which include Premium Plus and Technology. The Audi Q7 facelift price starts at INR 88.66 lakh (ex-showroom).

Audi Q7 Facelift Specifications and Features

The Q7 Facelift comes with Matrix LED Headlamps with LED rear combination lamps with dynamic turn signals. The SUV features a classic Quattro architecture and a powerful shoulder line. The SUV has been updated with a new front grille that has a hexagonal design and a 2D logo. It also comes with new LED headlights, which are now placed higher than they were in the earlier model. These headlights use advanced laser diodes for the daytime running lights. Additionally, the rear lights have been improved and can display four different light patterns.

The interior of the SUV comes with a Cedar Brown and Saiga Beige design pattern. The vehicle is equipped with a leather steering wheel that has three spokes and includes multifunction controls as well as shift paddles. The New Q7 Facelift also features a high-quality Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium sound system. Additionally, the SUV comes with an updated infotainment system that will allow users to access third-party apps like Amazon Music and Spotify. The SUV is powered by a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 petrol engine. It delivers 340 hp of power and 500 Nm of torque with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

