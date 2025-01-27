Google has added YouTube Premium subscriptions and its Google One Premium plan in the United States. This allows users to directly access the YouTube Premium features without separately opting for the plans. YouTube has been pushing more people to choose its premium subscription for an ad-free experience and additional features like high-quality video support with better bitrate. The YT Premium plan is expected to be launched with Google One bundle plans in other countries , including India, soon. iOS 18.3 Release Date in India: Apple’s Next Major iOS Update Expected on January 28, 2025 With Performance Improvement and Bug Fixes; Check Details.

Google Rolls Out YouTube Premium With Google One Premium Plan

Google has rolled out YouTube Premium + Google One bundle plans. Currently in the US, but might come to other regions, too, soon.#GoogleOne #YouTubePremium pic.twitter.com/laHL3inkoJ — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) January 27, 2025

