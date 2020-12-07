Washington, December 7: Google said on Sunday it has removed a number of browser extensions of online conglomerate IAC/InterActive Corp for “policy violations” and is reviewing “enforcement options.”

A Google spokesman said in a statement to Reuters, "We continue to have conversations with IAC related to Chrome Web Store policies and we have already removed a number of their extensions for violating our policies." Google Chrome Extensions Prone to Hacking, Cyber Security Agency Warns Users.

Google Removes Number of Browser Extensions:

Google has removed a number of browser extensions of online conglomerate IAC/InterActive Corp for 'policy violations' and is reviewing 'enforcement options': Reuters — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

According to previous reports, Google was deciding whether to impose severe penalties on IAC over what Google opined were “deceptive marketing practices”. Another report further added that Google was determined that IAC misled users about its browser extensions and that the Alphabet unit could go as far as banning those products from its Chrome browser.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 07, 2020 07:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).