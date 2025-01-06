New Delhi, January 6: GTA VI is expected to make its long-awaited debut in 2025. GTA 6 fans might be eagerly waiting for updates from Rockstar Games. The upcoming version of the Grand Theft Auto series will come with new upgrades, which may set new standards in the gaming world. While Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed a specific release date, reports suggest a potential launch window in late 2025.

Reports indicate that the game might be launched in the third quarter of the year, suggesting a potential GTA 6 release date of October 27. However, the company has yet to officially confirm any specific dates. The GTA VI rollout is expected to include multiple trailers, pre-orders, and global marketing campaigns to build excitement among fans. Samsung Unveils ‘Samsung Vision AI’ Platform and Innovative Tech at First Look 2025 Event Ahead of CES on January 7, Showcases New TVs and Interactive Displays.

Rockstar Games Most Exciting Year Ahead

Additionally, a LinkedIn post by Georgio Jankowski, Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist at Rockstar Games, has generated discussion about the GTA VI launch timeline. In his message on job openings at the studio, Jankowski mentioned that 2025 is shaping up to be "one of the most exciting years," hinting at significant developments and releases from the company.

On December 4, 2023, Rockstar Games unveiled the first trailer for GTA 6, which featured visuals and teased an interesting storyline. Since that time, fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of the second trailer. However, over a year has gone by without any official updates. Recently, there have been some hints that a GTA 6 trailer 2 release date could be coming out soon. In India, the GTA VI price is anticipated to be approximately INR 6,000. iPhone 17 Air Price and Design Leaks; Check Expected Specifications and Other Details.

GTA 6 System Requirements for PC Gamers (Expected)

As per reports, PC gamers will need a powerful processor, like the Intel Core i7 8700K or the AMD Ryzen 7 3700X. A good graphics card is essential, with options like the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080Ti or the AMD Radeon RX 5700XT being recommended. Additionally, gamers should have at least 8GB of RAM to run the game efficiently. It is also important to have enough storage space, as the game will require around 150GB. The PC should run on Windows 10 or higher.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2025 07:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).