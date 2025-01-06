New Delhi, December 6: Apple is anticipated to launch its iPhone 17 series in 2025. The iPhone 17 series is likely to include several models, such as the standard iPhone 17, the iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the thinnest iPhone that Apple has ever produced. The iPhone 17 Air is likely to take the place of the previous "Plus" model in the lineup.

The iPhone 17 series is expected to be launched in September 2025. The iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to be even slimmer than the iPhone 6, which has a thickness of 6.9mm. As per reports, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be priced between USD 1,299 and USD 1,500, which is approximately INR 1,09,000 to INR 1,26,000.

According to reports, the iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to have a thickness of 6.25mm, making it 25 per cent thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro and 20 per cent thinner than both the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models. Additionally, Samsung is reportedly planning to introduce a Galaxy S25 Slim model. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is said to come with a mid-6mm thickness.

iPhone 17 Air Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a 6.6-inch display. It is rumoured to be powered by the new A19 chip to enhance performance. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to support the upcoming iOS 19 with Apple Intelligence features. The device is also anticipated to include the Dynamic Island feature. The iPhone 17 Air is said to have a single rear camera. Additionally, it is expected to include Apple's own 5G modem for connectivity. To support Apple's advanced intelligence features, the device is likely to come with 8GB of RAM.

