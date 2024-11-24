Stockholm, November 24: The HONOR 300 Series, including HONOR 300, HONOR 300 Pro and HONOR 300 Ultra (rumoured), are likely to launch in China soon with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The devices are already available for preorder in China ahead of their launch. The devices are expected to offer better camera performance than the predecessor and large batteries with fast-charging support.

Ahead of the launch of the HONOR 300 series, details about the colours and design have been leaked online. Multiple reports attribute the Chinese social media platform Weibo to leaking information about the upcoming HONOR smartphones. Besides featuring Snapdragon's flagship processor from last year, the company is expected to offer an AMOLED display. Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14 5G Pro, Redmi Note 14 5G Pro Plus Confirmed To Launch on December 9, 2024; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

HONOR 300 Series Design, Specifications and Features Leaked

Here is your First Look at HONOR 300 Pro Specs:- -6.78 1.5k 120Hz AMOLED display -Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 - 50MP Triple Cam setup - 5300mAh +100W + 66W Wireless - Android 15 (MagicOS 9.0) - IP68 Ratings Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/UTCyrF6zJi — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) November 22, 2024

HONOR 300 Series Specifications and Features

HONOR's upcoming devices, HONOR 300 and HONOR 300 Pro, may include features like a 50 MP triple rear camera setup that allows high-quality photographs. One of the cameras will be a 50 MP periscope lens. Moreover, the devices are expected to boast 5,300mAh batteries with 100W wired fast-charging and 66W wireless charging support. The device may provide safety against dust and water with its IP68 rating.

The device's display is expected to be a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED panel offering a 120Hz refresh rate. The HONOR 300 Ultra variant is still rumoured but not confirmed to launch in China. However, images leaked of the Ultra variant showed that it had a similar design as the HONOR 300 Pro variant. The device is expected to be available in White and Classic Black colour options with a pain-like texture. Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Likely To Launch in India This Month; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

These devices are expected to launch soon in China with several unique features and specifications. The HONOR 300, HONOR 300 Pro, and rumored HONOR 300 Ultra may arrive in India at a later stage, but there is no official confirmation from the Chinese smartphone maker.

