Mumbai, November 24: Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro, part of the upcoming flagship camera smartphone series, will soon be introduced in India. The Vivo X200 series launch is teased by the Chinese smartphone maker via official social media channels. The devices are expected to bring more improvement in camera capabilities and performance than the Vivo X100 series.

Vivo's upcoming series may be launched in India with identical specifications as the global variants. It may offer colour options such as Green, White, Black, and Blue. The device is expected to have similar IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings as the global variants. In terms of operating system, the device may include an Android 15-based Funtouch OS 15 version. Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi Note 14 5G Pro, Redmi Note 14 5G Pro Plus Confirmed To Launch on December 9, 2024; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Specifications and Features

The X200 and X200 Pro from Vivo's new smartphone series may come with triple 50 MP cameras on the rear and a 32 MP selfie camera. The Vivo X200 5G is expected to have a 5,800mAh battery; on the other hand, the Vivo X200 Pro 5G may offer a larger 6,000mAh battery—both will support 90W fast charging. The devices may be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC.

The device may weigh 197 grams (black variant) and 202 grams (if it is Green, White or Blue variant). It will have a glass fibre in black and glass if chosen in other colour options. The standard variant may offer a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro variant of the Vivo X200 series may offer a slightly larger 6.78-inch AMOLED display. The peak brightness of the devices could reach 4,500 nits. Realme GT 7 Pro Pre-Booking Open, Launch Set on November 26; Check Key Specifications and Features.

Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Starting Price, Launch Date

Vivo X200 series price in India is expected to start from around INR 50,000 or above via multiple reports. Although the launch date for the upcoming Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro has not been announced, the duo is expected to be introduced in November 2024.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2024 02:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).