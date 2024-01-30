New Delhi, January 30: Vivo is gearing up to expand its Vivo V series with the anticipated launch of the Vivo V30 5G. The tech community might be excited as details about the Vivo V30 design and key specifications have surfaced online. This leaked information is hinting the upcoming global release of the Vivo V30 5G.

As per a report of Gizmochina, Vivo is expected to launch the Vivo V30 5G smartphone soon. The Vivo V30 5G is expected to be a rebranded version of the Vivo S18 series that was introduced in China. The smartphone is likely to launch in the Philippines market first. Smartphone Launches in February 2024: From iQOO Neo 9 Pro To Honor X9B and Nothing Phone 2(a), Know Specifications and Other Details of Upcoming Smartphones Next Month.

The design of the Vivo V30 5G is expected to closely resemble the Vivo S18, which recently made its debut in China. The Vivo V30 5G is rumoured to have a sleek rectangular island on the back panel that might feature a unique squarish camera module and a twin LED lighting setup. The front of the smartphone is expected to have a curved display with a centre-aligned punch-hole design.

Vivo V30 5G Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Vivo V30 5G is rumored to be powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. The smartphone is likely to deliver smooth performance and efficient multitasking capabilities. The Vivo V30 is expected to be equipped with 12GB of RAM and 12GB of virtual RAM. The feature could enhance the user experience by allowing more apps to run without lag.

The Vivo V30 5G is expected to support 80W fast charging capability. The smartphone's weight is reported to be around 185 grams. The smartphone is expected to be available in two colour options: Ocean Blue and Elegant Black. Tecno Spark 20 Series To Launch in India on January 30: Check Expected Specifications and Features Ahead of Launch.

The exact launch date has not been officially announced, but the leaks suggest that the Vivo V30 5G is likely to launch in the global markets shortly. The leaked specifications and features might set expectations for what Vivo could bring in its upcoming Vivo V30 5G smartphone.

