Mumbai, January 20: OPPO is gearing up to introduce its new smartphone after launching the OPPO Reno 13 series in India. The upcoming OPPO Find N5 will be launched in the Chinese market soon. OPPO's next-generation foldable phone will offer improvements in certain areas, namely build, design, camera, performance, and battery. It is expected that OPPO's new Find N5 will be the "slimmest foldable" in the smartphone market.

OPPO Find N5 is expected to debut in China next month, with a slim design as a USP and a bold style. Foldable smartphones have been bulkier before, especially when folded. They cannot be kept inside pockets with an opened fold, as it would damage them. However, despite all the limitations, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 5G and Flip6 5G, OnePlus Open, TECNO Phantom V Flip and V Fold, and Motorola Razr 50 foldable smartphones have been popular. Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Launch on January 22 With Snapdragon 8 Elite During Galaxy Unpacked 2025 Event; Check Details.

Huawei recently launched a triple-fold smartphone called Huawei Mate XT, which included three screens but a slim design compared to the other two folds. On the other hand, the upcoming OnePlus Open 2 is anticipated to be the world's thinnest foldable smartphone, set to launch this year with a flagship processor and AI features. However, reports have suggested that the upcoming OPPO Find N5 would be launched with the thinnest design.

The OPPO Find N5 leaked photos were shared on social media, with hints placed right beside two coins placed on top of each other to show how thin the smartphone's design would be. The upcoming Find N5 will reportedly boast a slim design ranging from 3.5 to 4mm. This would make it the slimmest foldable compared to the HONOR Magic V3, which has 4.35mm thickness. Samsung Galaxy F06, Samsung Galaxy M06 To Launch Soon in India; Know Expected Specifications and Features of Upcoming Budget Smartphones.

OPPO Find N5 Specifications and Features (Expected)

OPPO Find N5 might include a 20% larger battery than the OPPO Find N3 model, boasting a 5,700mAh battery. Besides, it would likely launch with a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 50MP periscope lens. More features are likely to be leaked soon.

