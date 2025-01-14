New Delhi, January 14: Honor is set to launch its latest smartphone, the Honor Magic7 Pro in Europe on January 15, 2025 (tomorrow). The new smartphone promises will come with the latest features and specifications. The Honor Magic7 Pro is expected to come with a sleek design with powerful performance. The device is expected to feature a Snapdragon processor and high-end camera specifications.

The design of the Honor Magic7 Pro is anticipated to be stylish and modern, likely featuring a premium build quality for a sophisticated appearance. The smartphone was launched in China last year with various colour options, and the European version is also expected to be available in three different colour options.

Honor Magic7 Pro will be launched at 10:00 AM GMT. Honor is offering a POUND 300 early bird discount through its official site, which requires users to register and claim the coupon online. Additionally, reports indicate that customers in France who purchase the device between January 16 and December 31, 2025, can claim a free Honor case and charger, valued at approximately POUND 29.90 and POUND 69.90, respectively. To take advantage of this offer, customers will need to complete a form on Honor’s website.

Honor Magic7 Pro Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, the European version of the Honor Magic7 Pro is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The Magic7 Pro may feature a 6.8-inch LTPO OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the display is anticipated to support brightness levels of up to 1,600 nits for regular use and 5,000 nits for HDR content.

The camera setup of the Honor Magic7 Pro is expected to include a 50MP main sensor with a variable aperture, a 50MP ultrawide lens, and a 200MP periscope camera with 3x optical zoom. The smartphone may come with a 50MP sensor for the front camera. The Magic7 Pro may be equipped with a 5,270mAh battery. Additionally, the smartphone may include a ToF sensor for secure 3D face unlock and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner.

