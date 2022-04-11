Infinix India will officially launch the Hot 11 2022 handset in the country on April 15. The device has been teased on Flipkart, which reveals its launch date. According to the Flipkart teaser, Infinix Hot 11 2022 launch will take place on the above-mentioned date. The teaser also confirms the smartphone will be available for purchase via the e-commerce platform. Infinix Hot 10i Smartphone With Helio P65 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Infinix Hot 11 2022 (Photo Credits: Infinix)

According to the Flipkart teaser, Infinix Hot 11 2022 will sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ punch-hole display. For photography, the handset will feature a triple rear camera module and LED flash. The device will pack a 5,000mAh battery, which is claimed to offer all-day backup. In addition to this, the smartphone will get a volume rocker on the right edge and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Coming to the pricing, the Infinix Hot 11 2022 smartphone is likely to be priced under Rs 10,000. It is said to be available in three colour options - aurora green, sunset gold and polar black.

