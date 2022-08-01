Infinix India will officially launch the Hot 12 Pro smartphone tomorrow in India. The handset is listed on the e-commerce website Flipkart, revealing its launch date and key specifications. The Flipkart listing confirms that the smartphone will be available for purchase via the e-commerce platform. Infinix Hot 12 Play With Dual Rear Cameras Launched, Check Price & Other Details Here.

Infinix Hot 12 Pro (Photo Credits: Inifinix)

In terms of specifications, Infinix Hot 12 Pro will feature a 6.6-inch HD+ Display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It will come with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset will sport a 50MP dual rear camera setup and an LED flash.

Infinix Hot 12 Pro (Photo Credits: Inifinix)

It will be fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Connectivity options might include Bluetooth v5, a type-C port, a rear fingerprint scanner and more. Apart from this, nothing more is known. Infinix India will announce the pricing tomorrow during the launch event.

