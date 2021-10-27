Infinix, the Hong Kong-based company officially launched the Smart 6 phone in limited markets. The will soon be available for sale in four colours - Polar Black, Starry Purple, Heart of Ocean and Light Sea Green. Key features of the handset include a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD display, a 5,000mAh battery, a Unisoc processor and more. Infinix Note 11, Infinix Note 11 Pro Smartphones Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Infinix Smart 6 (Photo Credits: Infinix)

Infinix Smart 6 is priced at $120 (approximately Rs 9,000) for the 2GB + 32GB model. The price has been revealed by GizmoChina but the Infinix official website is yet to be confirmed. Also, the international availability is not yet announced. Infinix Smart 6 sports a 6.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD waterdrop notch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels.

Infinix Smart 6 (Photo Credits: Infinix)

The handset comes powered by a Unisoc SC9863A chipset coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The phone gets a dual rear camera setup comprising an 8MP main camera and a 0.08MP secondary snapper. At the front, there is a 5MP selfie shooter. Other features include Bluetooth, a micro USB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a rear fingerprint sensor and face unlock.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 27, 2021 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).