Infinix, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the Smart 4 handset in the Indian market. The smartphone will go on sale on November 8, 2020 at 12 noon via Flipkart. Some of the key specifications of the phone include Helio A22 chipset, a 6.82-inch display, dual rear cameras & more. The smartphone is priced at Rs 6,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage. Infinix Smart 5 Smartphone With 13MP Triple Cameras & 5000mAh Battery Launched.

Infinix Smart 4 (Photo Credits: Infinix India)

In terms of specifications, Infinix Smart 4 sports a 6.82-inch HD+ IPS dot display with a resolution of 1640x720 pixels.

Checkout the latest offering from Infinix: Smart 4 with 6000mAh battery and 6.82 HD+ Big display at just ₹6999. Sale starts soon on Flipkart, Stay tuned! Checkout on Flipkart: https://t.co/QEiFoKiAmR#InfinixIndia#InfinixSmart4#NewLaunch pic.twitter.com/Tb5nXm0qeN — InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) November 3, 2020

The handset comes powered by MediaTek Helio A22 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM & 32GB of internal storage. For optics, the device gets a dual rear camera module comprising of a 13MP main lens & a depth sensor. For selfies & video calls, the phone gets an 8MP shooter.

Infinix Smart 4 comes packed with a 6,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/A-GPS, a micro-USB & a 3.5mm headphone jack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2020 01:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).