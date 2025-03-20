New Delhi, March 20: Infosys is reportedly looking to expand its workforce by hiring experienced tech professionals. The Infosys hiring initiative aims to bring in skilled candidates across more than 40 different skill sets. The hiring process is said to be conducted across various areas, which indicates a broad approach to recruitment that may include multiple fields and specialisations. The Infosys recruitment drive is focused on finding experienced talent in areas like cloud computing, cyber security, Java, Python, and more.

As per a report of The Economic Times, Infosys is aiming to recruit employees in more than 40 skill sets as it seeks to fill multiple positions with experienced professionals. The company is looking for candidates with a minimum of two years of experience in various areas. It includes Java, Python, cloud computing, cybersecurity, .NET, Android development, iOS development, and automation testing. Infosys Work From Home Policy: IT Company Issues Clarification on ‘System Intervention’ for Attendance Amid 10-Day WFO Policy.

The upcoming recruitment by Infosys is part of the company's annual lateral hiring programme. The company has communicated internally about the proposed hiring. It will enable candidates to express their preferences for the interview location and the city they would like to work in if selected.

Last year, Infosys conducted similar walk-in recruitment events at its development centres in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. Although the company has not specified the exact number of hires planned for this year, it previously had plans to hire 20,000 freshers in the upcoming fiscal year. Currently, Infosys has approximately 3,23,000 employees on its roster. Infosys Agrees To Pay USD 17.5 Million To Settle Lawsuits Related to McCamish Systems’ 2023 Cyber Incident.

The special recruitment drive by Infosys comes after the company issued approximately 600 placement letters. These letters were given to students from engineering colleges located in and around Karnataka's Dharwad district last month. It is said to be a part of the company's plans to start operations at its development centre located in the Hubballi district.

