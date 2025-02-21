New Delhi, February 21: Instagram has introduced new features to enhance its direct messaging (DM) experience. These updates are expected to make communication more convenient for its users. The Instagram new features include message translation, the ability to pin content, music-sharing options, group chat QR codes, and more.

People around the world use Instagram DMs every day to keep in touch with their friends and family. To make it simpler to connect with others through DMs, Instagram has introduced several new features. The new message translation feature of Instagram can translate messages in different languages in your DMs. To do this, press and hold the message that was sent or received in a different language, and then select “Translate.” The translated message will show up below the original message in your chat. Grok 3 New Update: Elon Musk’s xAI AI Model Now Available for Free Access for a Limited Time.

You can share music while staying in your personal or group chats. To share a song, open the sticker tray in your chat and select the "Music" option. From there, you can search for any song in the Instagram audio library. Once you find the track you want, tap on it to send a 30-second preview of the song.

You can schedule your text messages in DMs. Additionally, you can set reminders which will help you to keep track of your daily tasks. To schedule a message, type your text and press and hold the send button. Then, choose the date and time when you want your message to be sent, and finally, tap the “Send” button to complete the scheduling process.

You can now create a unique QR code for each of your group chats. It will allow you to share a code that others can scan to join your specific group chat. Once they scan the code, they will have access to the chat. If you want to update the QR code, the admin of the group chat can do it at any time.

To create a QR code invite in your DMs, open the group chat you want to invite people to and tap on the group name at the top. Then, select the invite link and tap on the QR code option to see the invite code. You can share the QR code with friends, send it via DM, or save it to your camera roll for later use. WhatsApp New Feature Update: Meta-Owned Platform Developing a Feature To Choose How To Receive Voice Message Transcripts on Android.

You can now pin important messages at the top of any personal or group chat. To pin a message, image, meme, or Reel, press the message and select “pin.” You can pin up to three messages in each conversation. If you want to unpin a message, hold down on the message you want to remove and tap on “unpin.”

