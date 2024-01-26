New Delhi, January 26: Apple released its new iOS 17.4 beta 6.42GB update with major changes, especially for the European region. The new iOS 17.4 update is available for the developers to test and check the list of features coming in the future. The update gives significant heads-up to the EU, allowing the third-party app marketplaces. The company highlighted major iOS, Safari and App Store changes in the new update.

In the iPhone mobile operating system, Apple has allowed alternative browser engines for iOS but limited to European users. Apple announced that the changes include more than 600 new APIs and expanded app analytics. Amid all these changes, Apple is said to have ensured maximum safety against risks related to privacy and security. India Republic Day 2024 Celebrated With Special Google Doodle: Search Giant's Doodle on 75th R-Day Shows India's Transition From Analogue to Digital Era.

Apple's new changes and capabilities in the iOS 17.4 beta will be available for users in the 27 countries in the EU starting March 2024. The recent changes include,

Option for distributing iOS apps on alternative app marketplaces, allowing developers to offer their iOS apps for download from different marketplaces than the App Store and protect intellectual property.

iOS 17.4 beta also includes a new framework and APIs to create alternative app marketplaces, allowing developers to install and manage updates on behalf of a dedicated marketplace app.

The update includes the introduction of an alternative browser engine option that allows the developers to use browser engines different from WebKit.

The new iOS 17.4 beta update provides contactless payment in the European Economic Area and allows the use of NFC technology.

Users can select and manage app marketplace/contactless payments in the default in Settings and choose the default browser.

The new Interoperability request form allows the developers to submit requests for interoperability with iPhone and iOS hardware and software features.

For the App Store, the new iOS 17.4 beta update offers alternative payment service providers to process payments for digital products and services. It acts as an alternative to in-app purchases of the App Store. Microsoft Translator Update: Microsoft Announces ‘Chhattisgarhi’ and ‘Manipuri’ Languages to Its Multilingual Cloud Translation Service.

Besides the features and changes for the EU, here are the changes,

New Emoji - Head shaking vertically/horizontally, Brown Mushroom, Broken Chain, Phoenix Bird, and Lime.

Siri - Upgraded with support of reading messages

Apple Music - Renamed 'Listen Now' which now called 'Home' tab

According to the report by MacRumors, the developers can choose between new business terms in the EU or the App Store terms. The report mentioned that the company dropped commission from 30% to 17%, and 15% commission "paid for subscriptions over a year old or by small businesses will drop to 10 per cent." Apple reportedly said that most apps would qualify for the 10 per cent rate. The report mentioned that the developers can pay 15 to 30% commission to maintain their status quo.

