New Delhi, November 27: Apple will reportedly launch iOS 18.2 in December with new features for eligible iPhone users. The update is anticipated to enhance user experience with new Apple Intelligence features, which is expected to include integration with ChatGPT from OpenAI. Users can expect improvements in how their devices respond with the iOS 18.2 update.

As per multiple reports, the iOS 18.2 update is expected to be released in the first week of December or it may be delayed to December 9, 2024. The upcoming iOS 18.2 update will support the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 series, which includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Apple Plans To Introduce Conversational AI-Powered Siri, Likely To Roll Out in 2026.

iOS 18.2 Features (Expected)

iPhone users are likely to receive an update that will bring OpenAI's ChatGPT to Siri. The integration will enable Siri to assist users in a variety of tasks, such as helping to write messages, creating images, and more. Image Playground is a new application that will allow users to create images by using prompts. The app will offer various categories, such as themes, costumes, and locations to make it useful for producing visuals that look like animations or illustrations. Users can include images of their friends and family by choosing pictures from their photo library. iPhone 17 Slim Likely To Have 6mm Thin Design and May Use eSIM Technology Skipping Physical SIM Card: Reports.

Additionally, Image Playground will work well with other apps like Notes and Messages, which will allow users to share their creations. Users of the iPhone 16 series could get a new feature called Visual Intelligence. The feature may provide real-time information about the surroundings. If you point your camera at different objects or locations, it is said to give you detailed insights and helpful information. The Notes app is expected to become more useful with the upcoming iOS 18.2 update. The new version will likely allow users to transform their rough sketches into appealing images.

