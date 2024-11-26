Mumbai, November 26: iPhone 17 Slim or iPhone 17 Air new rumours suggested that the upcoming device would be too thin to have a SIM tray. The long-rumoured Apple iPhone 17 Air will likely be added as a replacement for the iPhone 17 Plus device and offer a thin design. Apple has yet to officially confirm the rumours or hint at such a device in development; however, the iPhone 16 series performed well despite having some complaints from customers for offering the same design and minor upgrades.

The reports said that the iPhone 17 Air or Slim would be a super thin device that would fit easily in pockets and may be easy to carry around. So far, we have seen devices with 7.9 mm or even lower 7.8 mm thickness. However, the new reports have suggested that the company adopt a 6 mm thin design, which would make the device thin and narrow. Apple Discontinues 15 Products This Fall Including iPhone 15 Pro Series, iPhone 13, M3-Powered iMac and MacBook Pro; Check Full List Here.

To achieve such a thin design, the tech giant would have to compromise on many critical features and specifications. The main things to consider are camera, battery, and display. The camera bump seen on the iPhone would have to go because it would not go well with the slim design. However, the reports suggested that the SIM cards would also not be present in the device.

For some days, Apple has been reported to include eSIM technology that would remove the need for physical SIM cards in the device. This technology is expected to be announced in Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 series, which might also include the iPhone 17 Thin device. According to some reports, the early prototypes of this device did not include a SIM card slot because Apple engineers struggled to put it there. Realme GT 7 Pro Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Know Everything About Latest Smartphone From Realme.

The reports have said that Apple's new smartphones would go ahead with eSIM technology and include the capability in the device. Apple is said to have included the eSIM tech in the United States compared to other countries due to the identity issue. Carriers in the US reportedly embraced it, while other countries like China did not.

