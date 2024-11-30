Mumbai, November 30: Apple iOS 18.2 is set to release in December 2024, bringing many features to the iPhone 16 series and previous versions. This new iOS update will likely be the most significant announcement from the company as it may bring more Apple Intelligence features to the public. All the brand enthusiasts have anticipated Apple's AI system for months since its first announcement, and it will officially go live next month.

The iOS 18.1 update was rolled out, bringing only limited features of Apple Intelligence, and the iPhone owners expected to get more features in the upcoming iOS 18.2 update. According to several reports, iOS 18.2 is expected to be rolled out in early or mid-December this year. Likely, Apple would finally release its highly anticipated Genmoji feature.

The next update of Apple iOS will also improve Siri by integrating it with ChatGPT. This would reportedly allow users to ask AI questions and get answers. Since it is the end of the year and the holiday season in the United States of America and other countries, the introduction of the iOS 18.2 update would be released at the ideal time.

Moreover, iOS 18.2 will include "Image Playground", which will enable users to generate AI-powered animations, sketches and illustrations. Beyond this, the other highly anticipated feature is visual intelligence, which aims to help iPhone users identify objects' information.

It is set to launch its iOS 18.2 with a feature called "Image Wand" for getting Quick Illustrations, letting the users transform simple sketches or notes into "professional-looking" illustrations via the Notes app, enhancing its capabilities. Apple and OpenAI partnership will bring integration of Siri with ChatGPT, allowing users to switch between these platforms. Users will get enhanced writing capabilities and early image generation experience.

