Mumbai, November 16: Google Play Store offers customers an opportunity to explore millions of apps, books, games, and other digital content. It is an online place where Android users can find several mobile applications, including Google's own apps and third-party applications. Android users can find the Play Store pre-installed on their devices, which they can explore to download and install directly on their mobile devices.

With over 2 million apps and games, users worldwide download certain apps most frequently. These apps get to the Top Charts with sections like Top Free, Top Grossing, and Top Paid. Today, we will look at the Google Play Store Top Free Apps List, which will show the most downloaded apps per week. This week, some of the apps ranked higher compared to other apps from previous weeks. Let's take a look at the list. Grok App Launching Soon: Elon Musk Confirms Introducing Mobile Application for His xAI’s Chatbot.

Meesho

Meesho is a popular Indian e-commerce platform where users can buy a variety of lifestyle products. Over 500 million users downloaded this app and gave it a 4.5-star rating, and then it received 4 million reviews. Meesho offers great discount deals to customers during the holiday season and other occasions. Meesho is number one in Google Play Store's Top Free Apps list.

Instagram

Meta-owned Instagram is an instant messaging and video-sharing platform that allows users to stay connected with their friends and people they wish to follow, such as superstars, politicians, friends, or companies. According to Google Play, it has 5 billion downloaders and boasts a cool feature called "Reels," which helps make short, entertaining videos. It has a 4.3-star rating and 153 million reviews. It is the second-most downloaded free application on Google Play.

WhatsApp Messenger

Meta's other instant messaging platform, WhatsApp Messenger, has tons of features that users can enjoy while chatting with friends, family and others. Maybe that could be why it achieved third place in the Google Play Store Top Free Apps List, from end-to-end encrypted messaging to Meta AI and several built-in app features. It achieved over 5 billion downloads, a 4.2-star rating, and 196 million views. WhatsApp Messenger is third on the list of top free Google Play applications.

PhonePe

PhonePe is India's leading financial service and payment platform that allows users to make quick payments using UPI. The platform also offers various other services such as mobile recharge, bill payment, loans and more. With 4.2 star ratings on Google Play and 111 million reviews, PhonePe is downloaded by 500 million users and is ranked in fourth spot in this week's Google Play Store Top Free Apps List,

Flipkart

Flipkart is India's fastest-growing e-commerce platform. It sells a wide range of items, including footwear, apparel, electronic gadgets, home appliances, and so on. The Flipkart Online Shopping App has over 500 million downloads, a 4.3-star rating, and 58 million reviews. Besides, the Flipkart Minutes service offered by the Indian e-commerce platform promises deliveries in just 10 minutes. Google Play Store Top Free Apps List: JioCinema, Meesho, WhatsApp, Instagram and PhonePe Among Most Downloaded Play Store Apps This Week.

For months, Flipkart, PhonePe, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Meesho have been the most downloaded applications by global Android users. Due to their wide range of services and productivity or other features, they offer customers value.

