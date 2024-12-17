Cupertino, December 17: Apple has released the iOS 18.3 beta version for users, which includes various highly anticipated features and key improvements in the operating system. Recently, the iPhone maker released an iOS 18.2 update offering Image Playground and ChatGPT integration with Siri and Genmoji. The Apple iOS 18.3 brings new improvements in these features and more. The tech giant has yet to announce the public beta.

iOS 18.3 beta 1, build number 22D5034e, was introduced to the developer beta testers. The update does not bring anything new but fixes some bugs that were offered by the iOS 18.2 update version. Apple has started rolling out the beta versions for testing, and once it is complete, it will introduce the official update of the iOS 18.3 version. However, there is no update on when it will be announced. Google Veo 2, Google Imagen 3 and Google Whisk AI Tools Unveiled Showing Realistic Video and Image Generation Capabilities; Check Details (Watch Videos).

iPhone users have been using Apple Intelligence features, which are set to get more revisions and improvements in the future. However, the integration of features. The tech giant is expected to include a next-gen Siri assistant that will support personal text, have on-screen awareness, and provide in-app actions. Although most of the features are useful, Priority Notification stands out as it allows users to get only essential notifications.

Despite being a comer in the AI race, Apple promised to catch up and bring more new features, fix bugs and improve on the previous features. According to reports, the iOS 18.3 update will likely be launched for the public in late January. Once it is rolled out, Apple is expected to work on the iOS 18.4 beta testing and launch it around March or April. ChatGPT Search Now Rolled Out for All Free Users Across Globe on Website, Mobile and Desktop Apps, Allows To Find Information Online Faster With Web Links.

The iOS 18.3 beta 1 update is a small update that brings nothing major to the table for users. However, Apple said that Genmoji and Writing Tools-related issues were fixed in the beta update. In addition, Apple also released the iPadOS 18.3 beta update.

