New Delhi, April 12: Apple is gearing up for the release of its latest smartphone in the iPhone 16 series. The iPhone 16 series is expected to include the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone Pro Max. The iPhone 16 series is rumored to launch later this year. Apple iPhone fans might be excited to know about the upgrades and new features of the upcoming smartphones.

As per a report of Gizmochina, the iPhone 16 Plus could debut with seven colour options, adding more personalisation choices for users. Rumors also suggest the iPhone 16 Pro will come with a lot of enhancements like an improved display, a more refined design and the inclusion of advanced AI features that are expected to enhance user experience. Apple Announces iPhone Owners Can Repair Their Devices With Used Genuine Parts for Select iPhone Models To Maintain User’s Privacy, Security and Safety.

iPhone 16 Plus New Colour Options (Expected)

The iPhone 16 Plus is set to create an impression not only with its performance but also with its appearance and design. The iPhone 15s, in its standard version, is offered in Black, Blue, Pink, Yellow and Green. Apple is rumoured to introduce two additional colour choices to the iPhone 16 Plus range, expanding the selection to seven options.

It is anticipated that the iPhone 16 Plus will be released in a total of seven vibrant colour options, which might include White, Purple, Black, Blue, Pink, Yellow and Green. As per a report of Hindustan Times, iPhone 16 Pro models will likely come with four colour options that might include white, space black, grey and rose. These colours are expected to offer customers a wide variety to choose from. OnePlus and OPPO Partner With Google To Integrate AI-Powered Gemini 1.0 Ultra in Smartphones.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus Design

Other than the colour choices, the design of the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus is said to come with an upgraded design. It is likely that an action button such as the one in iPhone 15 Pro versions will be there, which is expected to add more functionality at users’ fingertips. Besides, it is being rumoured that vertically aligned camera sensors can integrated with the models.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 12, 2024 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).