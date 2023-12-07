Mumbai, December 7: iPhone 16 is Apple's most anticipated smartphone series that may launch globally in 2024. Apple fans have already been excited to see what the tech giant may bring on social media platforms. From various rumours to expectations, the upcoming iPhone 16 is getting much attention ahead of its official global release. According to a recent report, the successor of the iPhone 15 may get upgraded microphones to help improve Siri.

As per a report, the new iPhone 16 will likely have new, improved hardware and software upgrades with AI upgrades. The device is expected to introduce many real-time AI features to help users do multiple tasks effortlessly. With so many developments in AI, including Google launching its Gemini AI models, Apple may follow the race and introduce new capabilities for its upcoming iPhone 16 series. iOS 17.2 RC Update: From New Features To Resolved Issues, Check Everything About Apple's Latest iOS Update.

iPhone 16 New Microphone To Support Siri:

According to a report by 9to5Mac, market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, said that the new iPhone 16 devices will feature "significantly upgraded microphones" to pick up the voice of the users in better way. With the improved microphone, users could be able to dictate and give commands to Apple's Siri more accurately. The new report further said that the new iPhone 16 microphone will have a good input audio signal and signal-to-noise ratio to help catch clearer audio without much interference. Facebook, Instagram ‘Bleeding Ground’ for Child Predators Targeting Them for Human Trafficking, Grooming and Solicitation: US Lawsuit.

Apple's iPhone 16 is still months away from its official release, but according to the 9to5Mac report, Kuo said that the new microphone component "will be manufactured by supplier AAC and Goertek. Besides, there is no official update from Apple on the microphone of the upcoming iPhone 16 model. By introducing the new microphone, the company may significantly improve the users' overall experience. Apple will likely begin the production of its most desired iPhone 16 models in India in 2024.

