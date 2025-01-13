New Delhi, January 13: Apple is expected to launch its next-generation iPad 11, which is likely to feature the A17 Pro chip. The next-gen iPad is expected to arrive with enhanced performance by integrating advanced technology. The iPad 11 is anticipated to include features like Apple Intelligence, which focuses on AI capabilities.

As per a report of Bloomberg, the next-generation entry-level iPad will likely come with the A17 Pro chip. It is expected to improve performance and efficiency. The A17 Pro chip is made using the new N3B 3nm technology. It is likely that the chip will be the same one found in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models. The upcoming device could be the second iPad from Apple to feature the processor after the iPad Mini (7th Generation) is released in October 2024. iPhone Export From India: Apple Clocks INR 1 Lakh Crore Worth iPhones in 2024, Riding on PLI Scheme and Premiumisation Trend, Says Report.

In the past, Apple has typically included older chips in its more affordable devices. For example, the base model of the iPhone 14 series was equipped with the A15 Bionic chip. However, Apple changed this pattern with the iPhone 16 series, as all models now come with the new A18 chip. It might have led many to assume that the A17 chip was no longer in use. However, the release of the iPad Mini 7th generation changed that perception. The tablet featured the A17 Pro chip, which is the same one used in the iPhone 15 Pro, rather than the newer A18 chip. Realme 14 Pro Series 5G Launch in India on January 16, Reveals Colour Variants; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

As per multiple reports, Apple is anticipated to reveal the new iPad 11 in the spring, along with updated versions of the iPad Air, a new iPhone SE, and updated Magic Keyboards. The upcoming iPad is expected to come with 8GB of RAM and will likely support Apple Intelligence to enhance its capabilities and performance.

