Cupertino, January 13: Apple will introduce its new iPhone 17 series this year, offering new specifications and features. However, rumours about the iPhone 17 slim or thin could turn out to be true, as a report has mentioned that the tech giant would include a new model in the lineup called "iPhone 17 Air." So far, the reports have hinted that the upcoming series might include a slim version and replace the Plus variant.

Apple is planning to introduce lots of new devices, including the iPhone SE 4, an iPad-like device with a robotic hand, smartphone home gadgets, a doorbell camera, and upgraded devices, including the new iPhone 17 series. Bloomberg reported that Apple might introduce its highly anticipated iPhone 17 Air or slim this year, bringing new innovative designs packed in a thin design.

Mark Gurman said in the report that Apple could introduce this device during the main event, likely held in September 2025. The exact specifications and features are rumoured but not confirmed; however, the post hinted that Apple would introduce its thinnest iPhone to date, pushing new types of silicon. The report mentioned that with this new iPhone 17 Air, Apple would hope that "this form factor fares better than the failed Plus and iPhone mini experiments over the years.

The report hinted that the new thin model would be about two millimetres thinner than the existing iPhones. It also said that the iPhone 17 Air would be Apple's "first in-house modem" called (codenamed Sinhope). The same modem will reportedly be introduced in the iPhone SE in the coming spring. The device would have a base-level A19 chip and a single-lens camera, according to Mark Gurman.

Apple's Plus variant has already struggled with lower demand over the years, and this strategy could help the company gain a new perspective and hopefully attract more customers to the Air variant. The idea reportedly came from the success of the MacBook Air model. It is expected that the iPhone 17 Air could outsell the iPhone 16 Plus model introduced last year.

