Cupertino, December 25: The iPhone 18 Pro will likely be launched in 2026, and ahead of that launch, several new details have surfaced hinting at its camera capabilities. The iPhone's "Pro" and "Pro Max" series always offer better camera performance and features compared to the standard and "Plus" models. This year, Apple introduced its iPhone 16 series, which offers slight design improvements, a better chipset, and a better camera.

iPhone 18 Pro is a long shot and may be launched around September 2026; however, ahead of that, there were reports about the upcoming series going through a central design revamp and significant performance improvement via the new A19 Pro chip. Besides, there are rumours about Apple launching iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim, a thinner smartphone than the others in the series. Amazon Christmas Offers: From Samsung M35 5G to Lava Blaze Duo 5G and Nothing Phone 2(a), Check Smartphone Available at Discounted Rates Ahead of Christmas 2024.

iPhone 18 Pro Expected Specifications and Features

According to a report by News9Live, the iPhone 18 Pro could have a 48MP primary camera with a vertical aperture to let light automatically enter the lens. The report said that variable aperture is a technology found in Digital Single-Lens Reflex or DSLR cameras. The camera setup could particularly allow iPhone 18 Pro owners to capture high-quality images like DSLRs.

The report highlighted that the new feature could help Apple smartphones manage the depth of field more professionally and effectively. The upcoming smartphones are expected to be powered by M5 chips based on TSMC's advanced N3P node. Because of this, Apple will likely begin mass production of these processors in 2025. OnePlus Open 2 Launch Timeline Revealed for 2025, Foldable Phone Could Be Rebranded OPPO Find N5; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

It is rumoured that Apple's M5 Pro, M5 Max, and M5 Ultra chips would have "server-grade SoIC packaging," which helps manage thermal and improves production yields. Firms like Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) will reportedly incorporate SoIC packaging and hybrid bonding in the next-generation chips. The smartphones will likely improve upon other aspects as well, offering a better-balanced product.

