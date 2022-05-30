Jio has officially launched a wireless game controller today in India. It comes with a sleek design, intuitive buttons and triggers. The wireless controller is lightweight and is offered in classic, matte black shades. Jio Game Controller is compatible with a wide range of Bluetooth-enabled Android devices. Jio Launches Rs 259 ‘Calendar Month Validity’ Prepaid Plan, Check Details Here.

Jio Game Controller (Photo Credits: Jio)

The wireless game controller is now available for purchase via Reliance Jio's official website. Customers can also get their hands on the device via EMI starting from Rs 165. It comes with a low latency gaming mode for lag-free gaming across several Bluetooth-enabled devices with a range of up to 10 metres. The Jio Game Controller offers an immersive experience with the help of two vibration feedback motors, two pressure-point triggers and an 8-direction arrow button.

It also has a 20-button control layout that helps players navigate with ease and be in complete control of the game. It comes equipped with a rechargeable Li-ion battery, which is claimed to offer up to 8 hours of backup and a micro-USB port for charging the controller. Coming to the pricing, Jio Game Controller is priced at Rs 3,499.

