US, May 4: Motorola has launched a new smartphone with triple rear cameras and 8GB RAM. It sports a 165Hz pOLED display with Dolby Vision support. Additionally, the 5,100mAh battery comes with 68W TurboPower charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W wireless power sharing. It comes with similar specs as the Motorola Edge 40 Pro that was launched in Europe last month. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Flagship Smartphone Globally Launched With Punchy Specs; From Price to Features, Here’s All You Need To Know.

The dual-SIM smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. It runs Android 13 OS with the company's MyUX interface on top. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/k/v/r, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

The Motorola Edge+ (2023) sports a 6.7-inch pOLED display with full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1,300 nits of peak brightness, DCI-P3 colour space, and 394ppi pixel density. It comes with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. The company has added 3D Corning Gorilla Glass Victus with an anti-fingerprint coating for protection.

For photos and videos, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor (PDAF, OIS), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor (114-degree field of view), and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. On the front, it gets a 60-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling. US: 28% Smartphone Users Likely To Buy Foldable Phones As Next Purchase, Says Report.

For security, the new smartphone comes with ThinkShield and Moto Secure safety features. Additional features include 512GB storage, an IP68-rated build, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a face unlock feature, and dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos. The Motorola Edge+ (2023) is priced at $799.99 (approx Rs 48,500). It comes in Interstellar Black shade. As of now, there is no information about the Indian price tag and launch date.

