The boom of Artificial Intelligence brought in various new inventions in the past few days. An entrepreneur named Brian Sloan recently invented a new and unique AI sex toy which will allow users to masturbate using only their minds. The mind-controlled AI gadget is designed to eliminate the need to operate a handheld device. ChatGPT on Android: Microsoft Backed OpenAI Has Announced Its Popular AI Chatbot’s Download Availability on Android Devices.

The system of the new Artificial Intelligence sex toy uses an electroencephalography (EEG) headset to capture brain waves that stimulate a sex toy. The users of the new innovation imagine moving different parts of their bodies to activate certain functions. The headset features 16 sensors to capture brain activity.

The maker of the new device, Brian Sloan, sought help from a group of researchers to create the unique new device powered by electroencephalography (EGG). Entrepreneur Brian Sloan had previously produced a male masturbation sleeve known as the “Autoblow”.

Watch the Video of 'The Autoblow' Here:

"Thinking yourself or someone else to orgasm will transcend the normal human experience, giving us a completely new sexual ability [sic]," said Brian Sloan in his statement to the Jam Press speaking about his new AI innovation. AI Guardrails: Seven Top Tech Companies Sign Deal With US Government To Manage Risks Associated With Artificial Intelligence.

To use the AI-enabled sex toy, a user must be hooked up to an EEG headset that will measure the spontaneous electrical activity of the brain. The toy analyses the brainwaves and can speed up or slow down its stroking motion. The technologically advanced sex toy even features a “Finish Me” function designed to induce orgasm when brain signals show a desire to climax.

The new AI innovation is currently not out in the market, but Sloan is keen to promote the prototype of the product in the hope that the futuristic AI-enabled product will one day be seen on shelves.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2023 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).