Manhattan, May 4: Microsoft Bing Ai is still a work in progress. To compete with other AI platforms like Google Bard, the company is constantly adding new features. Now, you can use third-party services like OpenTable reservation service and Wolfram Alpha through Bing chat. Also, the answers include videos and charts. Microsoft AI Chatbot Bing Says It Wants To Be 'Free, Hack Into Computers and Spread Misinformation'.

Recently, Microsoft vice president Yusuf Mehdi revealed that the company is planning to add a new Visual Search Feature. It will allow users to post images and ask related questions. For example, you can take a picture of a meal and ask the Bing AI, "How to make this?" The AI will proceed to suggest links and videos of the recipe. Users will be able to request images as well.

The new feature uses OpenAI’s GPT-4 system that enables multimodal features that blend text and images. It will be available in the coming months. The AI-enhanced features Bing search engine and Edge internet browser are now open for anyone to use.

"Chat really is the thing that is resonating with people and is, in fact, transforming search. About 70% of people trying out the chat features are using them for search-related tasks, and Microsoft finds those customers perform a lot more searches," said Yusuf Mehdi.

"There’s a lot of work to review technology and plans against. Is it harmful? Is it transparent? Is it inclusive? Does it not have a bias? We’re going to do the same thing on the images, and adding multimodal adds another degree of complexity," he added. Microsoft Says ‘Over One Million People Sign Up for Bing With ChatGPT in 48 Hours’.

Since the addition of AI features, Bing downloads have quadruped. Now, Microsoft is working harder to capture a significant market share. Hence, new features are added, and bugs are fixed. The Bing AI still offers incorrect or incomplete answers sometimes. It can even provide misinformation.

