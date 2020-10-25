New Delhi, October 19: As more and more people work from home and at times have no control over jarring sounds in the background, Microsoft is set to release a new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based noise suppression tool in its video conferencing app Teams.

The real time noise suppression in Microsoft Teams will automatically remove background noise during the video meetings. AI-based noise suppression works by analyzing an individual's audio feed and using specially trained deep neural networks to filter out the noise and retain only the speech signal, reports MSPoweruser.

"Users will now have control over how much noise suppression they want. The ‘High' setting is new and will suppress more background noise," the report mentioned. Microsoft 365 Outage: 'Majority Services Now Recovered For Most Users' After Outage in US And Outlook, Teams Stop Working.

The feature is likely to be generally available in November for Windows 10, 7 and 8.1 users.

Microsoft last month announced several new capabilities to help people stay connected, collaborate and build solutions in its video meet app.

Breakout rooms will allow meeting organisers to split up participants into smaller groups to facilitate brainstorming sessions or workgroup discussions.

Coming later this year, custom layouts will allow for a more dynamic content viewing experience and enable presenters to customise how content shows up for participants during a meeting.

Microsoft Teams will also have the option for a recap with the meeting recording, transcript, chat, shared files and more that can be automatically shared in the meeting Chat tab and viewable in the Details tab for each meeting.

Teams will have a streamlined view that shows contacts, voicemail and calling history at once, making it easier to initiate or return a call with a single click.

A new search experience in Teams, powered by Microsoft Search and available late this year, will make finding messages, people, answers, and files faster and more intuitive. Microsoft Teams Goes Down in Europe as Workers Opt For Work From Home Amid Coronavirus Outbreak.

Also, new personal well-being features like a virtual commute, integration with apps like Headspace, and an emotional check-in experience will be available in the first half of 2021.

