Microsoft, the American technology giant officially launched its Windows 11 operating system. The next-generation operating system comes with an all-new UI and subtle changes. Windows 11 has been introduced as the successor to Windows 10, which was released in 2015. The new version of Windows focuses on strengthening the user interface via a completely redesigned layout. Microsoft has also rolled out several updates to make Windows 11 look clean. Windows 11 Launch Expected Today; How To Watch Live Streaming, Check Expected Features Here.

Windows 11 brings a snap layouts feature that customises the size of apps as per various modes supported by it. Snap Group layouts will recall where the apps are stored which will help users who work on multiple monitors.

Windows 11 also supports seamless switching of apps between multiple screens. The new OS gets a new Start menu with new positions of icons on the taskbar. The company has also brought better capability with widgets, a system-wide dark and light mode to Windows 11.

Windows 11 also features Auto HDR that will offer a high dynamic range to several DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 games. The new OS will also integrate the DirectStorage feature from Xbox gaming consoles that will allow to speed up game load times. In terms of availability, an early preview version of Windows 11 will be reportedly rolled out to developers next week. Windows 10 users are likely to get the new OS as a free update.

